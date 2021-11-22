PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.83.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Leila Alland sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $117,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $745,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,801 shares of company stock worth $3,909,213. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after buying an additional 707,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after buying an additional 492,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after buying an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 809,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after buying an additional 325,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.