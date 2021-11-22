Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Raised to GBX 4,770 at Barclays

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,770 ($62.32) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,470 ($58.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,888.75 ($50.81).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,878 ($50.67) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,607.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,504.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The company has a market capitalization of £90.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, with a total value of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Insiders bought 25,690 shares of company stock worth $90,607,536 in the last 90 days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.