Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on the stock.

CBG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Close Brothers Group to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,580 ($20.64).

LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,357 ($17.73) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,505.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,545.64. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 42 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,524 ($19.91), for a total transaction of £69,829.68 ($91,232.92). Insiders purchased 1,390 shares of company stock worth $2,075,964 in the last three months.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

