Biffa (LON:BIFF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold”

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 430 ($5.62).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of Biffa in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt lowered Biffa to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 395 ($5.16) in a research report on Thursday.

BIFF opened at GBX 356.50 ($4.66) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 377.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 340.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Biffa has a 1 year low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.50 ($5.48). The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

In other news, insider Richard Pike sold 26,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total value of £94,093.20 ($122,933.37). Also, insider Michael Topham sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total value of £478,750 ($625,489.94).

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

