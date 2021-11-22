Warburg Research Reiterates “€51.25” Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Warburg Research set a €51.25 ($58.24) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DWNI. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($56.25) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.05 ($58.02).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €44.84 ($50.95) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($43.28). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €50.17 and a 200-day moving average of €50.63.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

