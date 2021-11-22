Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €106.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €121.63 ($138.22).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €130.70 ($148.52) on Thursday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($83.50). The business has a fifty day moving average of €118.63 and a 200-day moving average of €117.61.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.