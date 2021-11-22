Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.89.

AJG stock opened at $163.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.99. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

