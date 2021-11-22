nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.63.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $62.54 on Thursday. nCino has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,214 shares of company stock worth $14,529,809. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of nCino by 28.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 270,317 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 265.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

