Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $85.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $72.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.07.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 147.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 459.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 85,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 70,515 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

