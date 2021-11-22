Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRK. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 62,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

