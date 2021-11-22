Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $150.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $76.68 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average is $136.19.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.