Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $228.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a hold rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Shares of AMGN opened at $206.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.62. Amgen has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Amgen by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Amgen by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

