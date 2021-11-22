Contrasting The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) & Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) and Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

This table compares The Blackstone Group and Lazard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group 25.47% 16.95% 9.32% Lazard 16.07% 58.36% 8.70%

The Blackstone Group has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazard has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Blackstone Group pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lazard pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. The Blackstone Group pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lazard pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Blackstone Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lazard is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Blackstone Group and Lazard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group $6.10 billion 16.48 $1.05 billion $7.29 20.09 Lazard $2.65 billion 1.84 $402.46 million $4.41 10.49

The Blackstone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lazard. Lazard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Blackstone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of The Blackstone Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Lazard shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of The Blackstone Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Lazard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Blackstone Group and Lazard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group 0 3 7 0 2.70 Lazard 0 1 4 0 2.80

The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus target price of $125.22, indicating a potential downside of 14.49%. Lazard has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.57%. Given Lazard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lazard is more favorable than The Blackstone Group.

Summary

The Blackstone Group beats Lazard on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc. engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners. The Real Estate segment includes management of core real estate fund and non-exchange traded restate investment trusts. The Hedge Fund Solutions segment comprises of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, which manages hedge funds and includes Indian-focused and Asian-focused closed-end mutual funds. The Credit segment includes GSO Capital Partners LP, which manages credit-oriented funds. The company was founded by Stephen Allen Schwarzman in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness. The Asset Management segment provides global investment solutions and investment management services. The company was founded by Alexandre Lazard, Lazare Lazard, and Simon Lazard in 1848 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.