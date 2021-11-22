Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on APLS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $43.93 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,969,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,366,000 after buying an additional 114,519 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,396,000 after buying an additional 707,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after buying an additional 70,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,918,000 after buying an additional 574,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.