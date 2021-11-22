Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

TME stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

