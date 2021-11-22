Destiny Media Technologies (DSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of DSY stock opened at C$1.78 on Monday. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of C$18.30 million and a PE ratio of 32.96.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

