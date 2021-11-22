Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the October 14th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 489.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,876,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 652,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. Foresight Autonomous has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

