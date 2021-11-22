Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Update

Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 690,300 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the October 14th total of 513,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Small Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Shares of Small Pharma stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35. Small Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.97.

