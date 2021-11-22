Global Cord Blood (CO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 24th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.87% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter.

CO stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.34. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

