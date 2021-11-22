ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the October 14th total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of ARFXF stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. The company has a market cap of $39.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.05. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.