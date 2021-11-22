ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the October 14th total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of ARFXF stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. The company has a market cap of $39.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.05. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.23.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile
