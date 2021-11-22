Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WRTBY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HSBC raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.00. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is currently 50.01%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

