Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Transphorm Inc. designs and manufactures GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. It produces JEDEC and AEC-Q101 GaN semiconductor devices. The company operates principally in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. Transphorm Inc. is headquartered in Goleta, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TGAN. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Transphorm from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Transphorm in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS TGAN opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of -2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. Transphorm has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Transphorm will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

