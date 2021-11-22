Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Turquoise Hill Resources to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.67.

TSE TRQ opened at C$17.71 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.37. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.39.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

