Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REAL. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.93.

TSE REAL opened at C$8.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.66. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$7.65 and a 52-week high of C$25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of C$651.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

