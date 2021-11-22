JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€155.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($169.66) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €158.39 ($179.99).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €128.30 ($145.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €94.50 ($107.39) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($165.23). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €114.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.07.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.