JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €66.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.50 ($81.25).

LXS stock opened at €55.28 ($62.82) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €58.80 and a 200-day moving average of €60.05. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €53.68 ($61.00) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($76.57). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

