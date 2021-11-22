Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €75.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHL. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($65.34) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.30 ($67.39).

Shares of SHL opened at €66.38 ($75.43) on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €37.27 ($42.35) and a 52-week high of €67.14 ($76.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion and a PE ratio of 42.28.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

