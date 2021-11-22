Raymond James Reiterates C$7.50 Price Target for BioSyent (CVE:RX)

Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on BioSyent (CVE:RX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of BioSyent stock opened at C$8.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.24. BioSyent has a 12-month low of C$6.76 and a 12-month high of C$9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market cap of C$102.02 million and a PE ratio of 20.35.

BioSyent (CVE:RX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$7.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.90 million. Analysts expect that BioSyent will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

