Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Stryker Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryker in a research note issued on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $263.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.91. Stryker has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.