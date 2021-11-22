US Capital Advisors Comments on Equitrans Midstream Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

ETRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of ETRN opened at $10.21 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

