Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.91.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of CQP opened at $40.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.05. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 261,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after buying an additional 230,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after buying an additional 167,212 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 208.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 147,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

