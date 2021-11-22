Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TSE MRD opened at C$14.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.49. Melcor Developments has a one year low of C$7.10 and a one year high of C$15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$476.36 million and a P/E ratio of 42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

