Acumen Capital Downgrades Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) to Hold

Acumen Capital downgraded shares of Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$11.50.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Goodfood Market and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.47.

Goodfood Market stock opened at C$4.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$323.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.81. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$4.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.56.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

