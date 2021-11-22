National Bankshares Raises Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$56.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KL. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$77.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a hold rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.39.

KL stock opened at C$54.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.28 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$53.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.41. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$58.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.87%.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$49.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,482,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,447,500. Insiders have acquired a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $7,376,000 in the last three months.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

