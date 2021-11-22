TDCX (TDCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of TDCX opened at $22.97 on Monday. TDCX has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Get TDCX alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TDCX in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.30 target price on the stock.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.