Nano Dimension (NNDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $4.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. Nano Dimension has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNDM. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,821 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 205,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

