Tarena International (TEDU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tarena International has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.18 million during the quarter.

TEDU opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) by 157.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

