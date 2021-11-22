Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.60.

CMCO stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 in the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

