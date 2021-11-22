Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AYLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

AYLA stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $139.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -0.26. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYLA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.