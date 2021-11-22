International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

International Biotechnology Trust stock opened at GBX 741 ($9.68) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 732.22. International Biotechnology Trust has a one year low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a one year high of GBX 862 ($11.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of £305.72 million and a P/E ratio of 4.58.

In other International Biotechnology Trust news, insider Patrick Magee acquired 4,000 shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 735 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($38,411.29).

About International Biotechnology Trust

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

