International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

International Biotechnology Trust stock opened at GBX 741 ($9.68) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 732.22. International Biotechnology Trust has a one year low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a one year high of GBX 862 ($11.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of £305.72 million and a P/E ratio of 4.58.

In other International Biotechnology Trust news, insider Patrick Magee acquired 4,000 shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 735 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($38,411.29).

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

