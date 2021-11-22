DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DTM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.13.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Shares of DTM opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $1,819,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $387,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $8,428,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $1,856,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $2,737,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.