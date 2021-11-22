Gitlab Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Gitlab’s (NASDAQ:GTLB) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gitlab had issued 10,400,000 shares in its public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $800,800,000 based on an initial share price of $77.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Bank of America started coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

GTLB stock opened at $112.01 on Monday. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

