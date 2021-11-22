Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics’ (NASDAQ:LUCD) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 23rd. Lucid Diagnostics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LUCD stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

