Flywire Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 22nd (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire’s (NASDAQ:FLYW) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, November 22nd. Flywire had issued 10,440,000 shares in its IPO on May 26th. The total size of the offering was $250,560,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $41.71 on Monday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,870,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,697.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $11,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

