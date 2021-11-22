Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 254.2 days.

OTCMKTS:UBEOF opened at $19.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. Ube Industries has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

