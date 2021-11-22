Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Update

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wharf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Wharf stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. Wharf has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1029 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

