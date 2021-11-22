Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Up 19.9% in October

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,511,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the October 14th total of 2,929,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 566.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xinyi Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $1.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. Xinyi Solar has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

