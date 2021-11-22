Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Up 19.9% in October

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,511,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the October 14th total of 2,929,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 566.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xinyi Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $1.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. Xinyi Solar has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

