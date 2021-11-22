DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.02. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $46.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after acquiring an additional 416,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,638,000 after acquiring an additional 264,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after acquiring an additional 269,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.