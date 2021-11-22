Insider Buying: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Acquires £334,000 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) insider David Schwimmer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,680 ($87.27) per share, with a total value of £334,000 ($436,373.14).

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 6,704 ($87.59) on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6,636 ($86.70) and a 1 year high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £37.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,506.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,643.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($143.72) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($134.57) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

