Insider Buying: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Acquires £334,000 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) insider David Schwimmer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,680 ($87.27) per share, with a total value of £334,000 ($436,373.14).

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 6,704 ($87.59) on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6,636 ($86.70) and a 1 year high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £37.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,506.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,643.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($143.72) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($134.57) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

