US Capital Advisors Comments on Energy Transfer LP’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Energy Transfer in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

ET has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of ET opened at $8.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

